BidaskClub Upgrades NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $347.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

