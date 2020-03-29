BidaskClub Upgrades Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) to Sell

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Uxin has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uxin by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Uxin by 197.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Uxin by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

