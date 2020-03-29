BidaskClub Upgrades Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Sell

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,492,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.