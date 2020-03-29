Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 359.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

