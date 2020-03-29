Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BSD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

