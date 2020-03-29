Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1,975.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,119 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $35.05 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.