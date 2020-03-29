Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Brady by 81.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,581,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brady by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

