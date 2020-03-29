British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. British Land earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BTLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BTLCY opened at $4.15 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

