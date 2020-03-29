Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $120.00

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE ALL opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

