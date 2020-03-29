Brokerages Set Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $48.40

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.