Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$4.52

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.