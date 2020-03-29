Brokers Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $5.37 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

