Brokers Set Expectations for Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,139,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

