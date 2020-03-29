Brokers Set Expectations for Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

NCBS has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $601.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

