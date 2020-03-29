Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €560.00 Price Target

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €575.07 ($668.69).

KER stock opened at €479.50 ($557.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €498.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €519.47. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

