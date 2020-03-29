Bytecoin Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and $147,052.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00745467 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, cfinex, Poloniex, Coindeal, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

