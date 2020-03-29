C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $100,417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

