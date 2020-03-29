Canaccord Genuity Trims Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Target Price to C$25.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.71. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

