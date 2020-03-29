Cancom’s (COK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.40 ($69.07).

COK opened at €35.88 ($41.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.89 and a 200 day moving average of €49.90. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a fifty-two week high of €57.10 ($66.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

