Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.