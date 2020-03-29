Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCBG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

