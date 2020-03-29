Capital One Financial Comments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of PEB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

