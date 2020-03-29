Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.26 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 577,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,768,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

