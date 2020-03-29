Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 24,043 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 654.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 423,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $571,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

