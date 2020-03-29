Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,862 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

