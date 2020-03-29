Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,408 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 394.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

