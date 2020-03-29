Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,105 Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,963,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

