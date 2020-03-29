Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 645.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,457,000 after buying an additional 558,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

LVS opened at $42.10 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.