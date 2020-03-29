Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 22,434 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 563.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,173,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 304,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.