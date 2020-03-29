Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,466 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 370.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

