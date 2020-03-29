Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,858 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

