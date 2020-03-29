Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 75,504 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 687.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.