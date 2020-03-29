Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

