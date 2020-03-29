Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2,084.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.