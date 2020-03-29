Captrust Financial Advisors Has $554,000 Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3,000.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after purchasing an additional 561,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $51,857,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.