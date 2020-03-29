Captrust Financial Advisors Has $585,000 Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,775,000 after buying an additional 606,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,813,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,386,000 after buying an additional 408,650 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after buying an additional 138,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

