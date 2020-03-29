Captrust Financial Advisors Has $600,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 256.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

