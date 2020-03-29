Captrust Financial Advisors Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.73 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

