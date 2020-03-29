Captrust Financial Advisors Has $641,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 229.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

