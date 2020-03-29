Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Godaddy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Godaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $56.67 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.