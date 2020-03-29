Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $305.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

