Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 970.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,738 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.