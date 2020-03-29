Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 228.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $77.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

