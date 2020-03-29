Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $546,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $30.71 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.