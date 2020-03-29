Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

