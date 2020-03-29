Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,230 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5,219.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

