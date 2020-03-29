Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,693 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,412,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.93 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.