Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

