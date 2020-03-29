Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2,026.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

