Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 205.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $36.00 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

